Several Fresno State faculty members with ties to Ukraine will present “The War Up Close: A Conversation with Ukrainian Faculty,” scheduled for 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, May 5. This will be a hybrid event, taking place in the Ellipse Gallery on the second floor of the Library and via Zoom. Dr. Everett Vieira, a professor of political science, will moderate the panel, which will include Drs. Nataliia Kasianenko (political science), Victoria Malko (history) and Mariya Yukhymenko (curriculum and instruction). INFO: Dr. Nataliia Kasianenko at natkas@csufresno.edu.