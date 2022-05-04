The Madden Library announces the launch of its smart locker service, providing flexible pick up and drop off of materials from circulating collections for busy students and the Fresno State community. Materials reserved via the library website can be picked up 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from the library lockers located on the east side of the University Center by the Memorial Court Fountain.

With a few simple steps, library users can handle the pick-up process themselves at whatever time is convenient for them. The library locker station works similarly to Amazon lockers, in that users identify themselves by entering or scanning the unique code for their order at the station, and only the relevant doors open to them. The materials are then checked-out through the automated library system.

Library summer operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, so making materials accessible for weekend and after-hours pick-up and drop-off will support the success of all Fresno State library users, particularly summer students and students with demanding schedules or family obligations.

More information and instructions for use can be found at https://library.fresnostate.edu/service/lockers