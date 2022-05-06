The Lyles College of Engineering will host its annual engineering summer camps for elementary, middle school and high school students June 20 through July 22, at Fresno State. The program focuses on hands-on activities combined with academic lectures that cover various topics such as engineering, construction management, and architectural studies. The program costs $250. Students will receive snacks and lunch daily. The deadline to register online is May 20.

June 20 – 24, 9 a.m. – noon – Explore Engineering (for middle school students). Register online at https://bit.ly/3uYf2w6

June 27 – 1, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m . – Summer Engineering Experience (for high school students). Register online at https://bit.ly/3JSIurA

July 11 – 15, 9 a.m. – noon – Explore Engineering (for kindergarten through third grade). Register online at https://bit.ly/3KYx86C

July 18 – 22, 9 a.m. – noon – Explore Engineering (for fourth through sixth grade). Register online at https://bit.ly/3EvUFsZ

For more information, please contact Hernan Maldonado at hernanm@csufresno.edu or 559.278.5408.