The California Journalism and Media Affiliates gave Jim Boren the Champion of Journalism Education Award during the NewsTrain workshop in late April at Fresno State. The award was presented to Boren by retired high school journalism educator Ed Galdrikian and recognized him for speaking at educational journalism conferences and conventions around the state and volunteering at an inner-city elementary school to help underperforming students improve their reading levels.

Boren, the former executive editor of The Fresno Bee, is currently the executive director of the Institute for Media and Public Trust and teaches news reporting at Fresno State. While the California Journalism and Media Affiliates give awards to educators at universities, community colleges and high schools annually, the Champion of Journalism Award is only given out occasionally.