In commemoration of the Memorial Day holiday honoring the men and women of the United States military who have died, the Fresno State campus will be closed Monday, May 30.

University flags will be posted at half-staff until noon, then raised for the remainder of the day, per recommendation of the U.S. Flag Code. All campus offices will be closed on Monday. The student-operated Gibson Farm Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For campus emergencies during the Memorial Day closure, contact the Fresno State Police Department at 559.278.8400.