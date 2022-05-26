The Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market (5368 N. Chestnut Ave.) will welcome the return of its most famous product when sweet corn goes on sale at 8 a.m. Monday, May 30.

Shoppers can buy 3 ears for $2 inside the market, which also offers a wide variety of fresh, student-made products and produce.

Two mobile purchase stations outside the north side of the store will accommodate opening day crowds who want to purchase pre-bagged corn in quantities of 10 ears for $8.50, while supplies last.

“Opening day for sweet corn is an exciting way to kick off the summer each year,” said Mark Salwasser, Fresno State farm manager. “It’s also a great way for our community to see the wide assortment of fresh and quality products that come from our students who work on the farm. Just like our classes, this hands-on experience is developing skills that they can use in their careers as they feed the Central Valley and beyond.”

Both yellow and white corn varieties will be available, and the market thanks customers who understand that availability from the 60 acres of corn grown on campus can vary sometimes because of weather conditions.

The history of campus sweet corn goes back to 1981 when a faculty member and students planted a test project on campus. In 1982, it was sold for the first time at the corner of Chestnut and Barstow avenues next to the 1,000-acre campus farm, making this year the 41st anniversary of Fresno State sweet corn sales.

The market will extend its summer hours to a seven-day summer schedule starting Monday, May 30 through August, and daily hours follow: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Customers can currently enjoy a mix of campus-raised produce that includes apricots, cucumbers, grapefruit, green beans, nectarines, oranges, peaches and squash. Peppers and tomatoes will likely arrive in early June, and other commodities like table grapes will follow in July.

The Fresno State Winery will offer a discount on several of its wines — 2018 vintages of Malbec, Petite Verdot, Sargent Zinfandel and Pinot Noir Russian River wines. Customers can also enjoy its Tailgate Red wine in cans, which are ideal for summer BBQs, picnics and other outdoor activities.

Popular meat products at the market include over 30 varieties of sausages, dried artisan-style salami, snack products and popular meat cuts. New, five-pound ground beef packages will be available in the meat case, and combination specials featuring tri-tip, steak and sausage for grilling will arrive by mid-June.

The campus creamery has added two ice cream flavors — coconut pineapple and cake batter — among its 20 flavors at the market available in cones, pint and 1.5-quart sizes. Students produce ice cream and cheese from campus dairy milk.

Nut and candy products are also available, and food science and nutrition staff will offer baked products and to-go meal items like a new cucumber salad made from campus produce.

Outdoor and indoor plants will be available from the campus horticulture nursery.

More information on current produce and store specials is available at the Gibson Farm Market Facebook page or by calling 559.278.4511.