In recognition of Pride Month, LGBTQ+ Programs and Services will raise a progress rainbow flag at the Maple Mall flagpole on campus, just south of the Thomas Building at noon on Wednesday, June 1. Several speakers will give short remarks following singing of the national anthem. After the flag-raising ceremony, visitors can enjoy refreshments in the Cross Cultural and Gender Center from 12:30-1 p.m. Free parking will be available in Lot P1, by the entrance to campus at Shaw and Maple avenues. RSVP at this link.

The progress pride flag, a variation of the original rainbow pride flag, was designed by Daniel Quasar, a non-binary artist and graphic designer. The progress pride flag incorporates additional colors to explicitly represent trans people and LGBTQ+ communities of color.