In celebration of Independence Day, most Fresno State offices will be closed on Monday, July 4. Students enrolled in virtual classes through the Division of Continuing and Global Education will still have access in Canvas to continue their assignments as directed by their instructor.

The Gibson Farm Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 2; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 3; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4. The Kennel Bookstore will be closed Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4, reopening at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.

The Henry Madden Library will close at 5 p.m. Friday, July 1, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 5. Regular library hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The University Police Department will be on duty. In the event of an emergency, call 559.278.8400. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, July 5. Summer hours throughout the campus are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a 30-minute lunch break through Aug. 5.