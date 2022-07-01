The latest issue of Fresno State Magazine hit mailboxes in late June — reaching alumni and friends across the Valley, the United States and beyond. The spring/summer 2022 issue is also available online at fresnostate.edu/magazine.

The new issue features the cover story on Doctoral of Physical Therapy graduate Qiaofei Catherine Obrero, who is the first Deaf student to complete that program. She shares about the challenges she encountered, the personal relationship she developed with her American Sign Language interpreters and her goal to one day return to her birth village in China to give back to the children at the orphanage where she spent her earliest years of life.

Within the pages of the magazine, readers will also learn about campus support for students with disabilities, including a recent gift from Joseph and Mary Slotnick to support Deaf education; the University’s newly elevated research classification; an alumna who earned the National Counselor of the Year award as a relentless advocate for children’s mental health; and a 40th anniversary throwback story about the 1982 Bulldogs softball team and how the tradition of that program can be traced back to the amazing feats of that season.

Fresno State Magazine publishes twice per year, and is a collaborative effort across the Division of University Advancement, led by the University Communications team.