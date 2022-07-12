The Fresno State Alumni Association is hosting a tailgate on the road as Fresno State football visits USC on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The tailgate, open to all fans and alumni, will be at Jesse Brewer Jr. Park (3777 Menlo Ave. in Los Angeles) from 4 to 7 p.m. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Tailgate tickets are $60 for adults and $30 for children and are now available to purchase.

Game tickets are also available for purchase for $85.

The tailgate includes a meal by Smoke’n Sams featuring barbecue pulled pork sandwiches, smoked chicken quarters, Italian sausages, twice-baked cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans, tossed green salad, assorted cookies and non-alcoholic beverages. The Tap Truck will be on site offering a range of no-host beer and cider options.

The pregame iHeart Radio broadcast will also be live on site, and fans can enjoy photo opportunities, lawn games, face painting and more.

This is the first Alumni Association tailgate since the COVID pandemic interrupted college sports nationwide in 2020.

Fresno State opens the season with consecutive home games vs. Cal Poly at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, and vs. Oregon State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, before visiting USC. For season tickets or individual game tickets, visit gobulldogs.com.