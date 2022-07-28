Fresno State’s spring undergraduate admissions period will be open from Aug. 1-31. This allows upper-division transfer and returning applicants from local and non-local community colleges to apply to start classes at Fresno State in spring 2023.

“Fresno State offers students an affordable quality education with a range of academic and support services to ensure their success towards graduation,” said Dr. Malisa Lee, associate vice president of enrollment management in the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Fresno State. “This year, our newest building — the Resnick Student Union — will officially open, which will provide students a new space designed specifically for them.”

The GPA requirement for spring 2023 will not be determined until after the priority application filing period ends. It will be based on the number of applications received and the number of enrollment spaces.

Transfer applicants must first meet the CSU eligibility requirements for admission. Applicants will then be reviewed for admission through Fresno State’s admission selection process.

Fresno State is committed to serving the local region and prioritizes local applicants. Non-local applicants will have to meet a higher admission GPA.

All upper-division transfer requirements must be met by the end of summer 2022 for student applications to be considered. No courses taken in the fall will be considered to satisfy admissions requirements for spring 2023.

Students can apply online at www.calstate.edu/apply. Information regarding spring admission and document deadlines is available online. No late applications will be accepted after Aug. 31.

Fresno State is also accepting applications for post-baccalaureate students. Students are encouraged to visit www.fresnostate.edu/gradstudies for more information and deadline dates on specific graduate programs. The deadline for graduate admissions (for select programs) is Nov. 1.

Several application webinars to provide assistance can be found at this link. For more information, contact Admissions and Recruitment at 559.278.2261.