Fresno State viticulture and enology faculty, staff and students will highlight innovative practices and technology at a Grape Day event 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. Industry professionals in the table, wine and raisin grape industry are invited to the free event that will cover a wide variety of wine industry topics.

A breakfast sponsored by event partner American Vineyard magazine will open the event at 7 a.m. on the lawn next to the Vincent E. Petrucci Viticulture Building. After demonstrations of drone and autonomous technology by Burro and Monarch Tractor at 8 a.m., faculty from Fresno State and UC Davis will make research presentations tied to soil conductivity, smoke taint, waste water and other topics.

A Fresno State Winery wine tasting for those 21 and over will cap the event at noon and will feature student research poster presentations. To register, visit the Grape Day website, and contact Luz Mendoza for more information at luzmendoza@csufresno.edu or 559.278.7315.