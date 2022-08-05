For the third straight year, a Fresno State student was honored with a major award from the American Society of Interior Designers.

Every year, the Summer Las Vegas Market kicks off with the ANDYZ Awards.

A tradeshow with over 5 million square feet of exhibition space for more than 4,000 furniture, home décor and related vendors, the Las Vegas Market attracts designers, architects and others in the industry from around the world. While the wholesale market is open year-round, the summer market is a five-day event that brings industry professionals together for seminars, events and networking opportunities.

The awards recognize professional designers in a variety of categories, including the student category that is awarded for the best student design in the Central California and Nevada region.

“Receiving the award at the Las Vegas World Market was one of the greatest moments of my life,” said Jinjin Huang. “After my award introduction, the audience, family and friends were cheering for my winning. I left the stage to tumultuous applause.”

Huang’s winning project, “Aviv Wellness,” is an adaptive reuse and non-profit health center designed around a vacant building in Long Beach. She designed the facility to provide health services for the community while utilizing Salutogenic design, a design strategy focused on improving human health and well-being in a built environment.

“Obtaining and maintaining good health is essential to living a happy and meaningful life,” Huang said in her design statement. “By optimizing people’s physical, mental and spiritual states, we can help people achieve their full potential, encompassing every stage of life.”

This is the third straight year a Fresno State student has won the ANDYZ Award. In 2020, Marisol Coria received the award for her Centro de Justicia project, and in 2021 Alex Tsung won for her “Crescent Wetlands Museum” design.

“I was very elated that we won again for the third year in a row,” said Holly Sowles, associate professor of interior design at Fresno State.

Huang credits the interior design faculty for taking every opportunity to bring recognition to the program and the students.

”I believe with the dedication of both teachers and students, the Fresno State Interior Design Program will continue to grow greater and cultivate more outstanding talents over time.”

Ten Fresno State interior design students attended the Las Vegas Market thanks to donations from a crowdfunding campaign. Seven students submitted their senior projects.