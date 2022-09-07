The Lyles College of Engineering will hold its 14th annual Welcome Back BBQ and Industry Expo for new and returning engineering and construction management students from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14, outside the Engineering East Building. Participating students can meet representatives from 75 Valley businesses who are recruiting for all majors within the Lyles College. Businesses include Caltrans, Allied Electric and 4CG Construction. Students can also learn about the college’s programs and clubs. INFO: Hernan Maldonado at hernanm@csufresno.edu or 559.278.5408.