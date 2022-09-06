The Fresno State Alumni Association is accepting nominations for the annual Top Dog Alumni Awards. The community is encouraged to recognize and celebrate alumni and friends who have made significant contributions to society, and whose accomplishments, affiliations and careers have honored the legacy of excellence at Fresno State.

Nominations must be submitted online by 9 a.m. (PDT) on Oct. 10 at topdog.fresnostate.edu/nominations.

“Fresno State alumni are doing incredible things throughout the region, our state and the nation. This signature event provides the Fresno State Alumni Association an opportunity to showcase our alumni and friends, as well as inspire and motivate our student body,” said Jacquelyn Glasener, executive director of the Fresno State Alumni Association.

As the largest alumni recognition event at Fresno State, this prestigious award has been presented to more than 375 of Fresno State’s most accomplished alumni and friends since 1953.

Nominations are accepted in the following award categories: the Outstanding Alumni Award for the College of Arts and Humanities, College of Health and Human Services, College of Science and Mathematics, College of Social Sciences, Craig School of Business, Department of Athletics, Division of Research and Graduate Studies, Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kremen School of Education and Human Development, Lyles College of Engineering, and the Arthur Safstrom Service Award.

The 2023 Top Dog Alumni Awards will be a hybrid, in-person celebration in April 2023. A special televised broadcast will also be aired. More details and ticket information will be announced at topdog.fresnostate.edu.

“We are thrilled to be hosting this event on campus,” Glasener said. “It is a truly inspiring night for our entire Bulldog family and the energy and emotion that comes with recognition is incredible.”

With roots dating back to the graduating class of 1912, the Fresno State Alumni Association has served more than 300,000 graduates who have benefitted from a Fresno State educational experience. Its mission is “to inspire, engage and celebrate alumni to support student success” while building a sense of community based on the Bulldog spirit.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Peter Robertson, director of alumni connections, at probertson@mail.fresnostate.edu.