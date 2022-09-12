Fresno State is ranked No. 30 for social mobility in U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best College rankings published on Sept. 12. The social mobility category recognizes colleges and universities for how well schools graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants, meaning they come from low- to medium-income households. U.S. News and World Report has published its Best College rankings for the past 38 years as a guide for students and parents to compare the academic quality of universities and colleges across the nation.

The University also ranked high in the undergraduate engineering program category placing No. 49; in civil engineering ranked at No. 12; electrical engineering at No. 11 and mechanical engineering at No. 18. The programs, all under the Lyles College of Engineering, improved its rankings compared to last year.

Last month, Fresno State ranked No. 36 in Washington Monthly’s 2022 National University Rankings of colleges and universities that best serve the country.