The Fresno State Mobile Health Unit will head back on the road for the fall 2022 semester to provide free health services to Fresno County residents. There will be five stops in September, including:

Cherry Avenue Auction (4640 S. Cherry Ave., Fresno, CA 93706) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The Big Red Church (2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, CA 93704) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept 22.

Mosqueda Bike Park (4670 Butler Ave., Fresno, CA 93702) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Reedley Community College (995 N. Reed Ave., Reedley, CA 93654) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 , in partnership with Reedley Community College’s Community Health and Wellness Fair.

Residents can receive diabetes and blood pressure screenings, as well as health assessments, nutrition information and referrals. The COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent boosters will also be available for those ages 12 and up who have received their primary shots or last booster dose two months prior, while supplies last. Walk-in patients will be accepted and no appointment is needed.

The Sept. 22 and Sept. 27 dates are in collaboration with Assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula’s community resource fairs aimed at providing information from local agencies in health care, education, legal aid, workforce development and immigration services.

The Mobile Health Unit, coordinated by the Fresno State School of Nursing, travels to various rural communities in Fresno County offering free health services to those who do not have readily available access to health care. INFO: Kelly Cunning at kcunning@csufresno.edu, 559.278.2076 or Melissa Tav mtav@csufresno.edu, 559.278.8379. See fall 2022 dates.