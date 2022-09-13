La Bienvenida, a Fresno State tradition, welcomes new and returning Latina/o/x students, faculty and staff to campus. Presented by the Latina/o Faculty and Staff Association, La Bienvenida will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Memorial Gardens in front of the Kennel Bookstore. It will feature entertainment, DJ music, student clubs and organizations and a resource fair.

Latin America is the focus of this year’s celebration. Organizers encourage attendees to share their culture by wearing traditional cultural attire. Go to bit.ly/Bienvenida_2022 for more information and to RSVP.

Other on-campus events during Hispanic Heritage Month include:

Sept. 15: “Adelante! Envisioning our Next Century of Service Y Excelencia,” presented by the Office of the President, Office of the Provost and Associated Students Incorporated, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Library Ellipse Gallery. Contact: Dr. Larissa Mercado-Lopez, lmercadolopez@csufresno.edu.

Sept 23: Salsa and Salsa, presented by Latino/a Programs and Services and the Amendola Family Student Cupboard, from 2 to 3 p.m. in Family Food and Science (Room 108). This event will include a salsa cooking class while exploring salsa music from Latin America and the Caribbean. Pre-registration is required.

Oct. 6: Queering Mariachi, a virtual event presented by the Cross Cultural and Gender Center LGBTQ+ Programs and Services, noon to1:30 p.m., featuring two members of the first all LGBTQ+ Mariachi group in the world, Mariachi Arcoiris De Los Angeles. Contact Estevan Parra Guerrero, estevanp@csufresno.edu. Pre-registration is required.

Oct 13: Decolonizing Your Diet: Embracing Latino Foods, a virtual event presented by Latino/a Programs and Services and the Amendola Family Student Cupboard, 1 to 2 p.m. A discussion on the decolonization of diet culture, reducing stigma and embracing traditional Latino foods. Register here.