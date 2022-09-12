The fourth annual Scarlett’s Park Conference in The Silent Garden will take place over two days, from 4 – 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and 9 a.m – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Presented virtually, the conference will focus on “Deaf and hard of hearing children with CHARGE Syndrome,” which refers to birth defects that affect the hearing of one in 150,000 children worldwide. The free, public online conference will include resources and presentations by experts in the field, as well as a panel discussion with parents of young children and young adults with CHARGE Syndrome, as well as young adults. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 21. The conference is sponsored by the College of Health and Human Services at Fresno State, Texas State Health and Human Services and Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, Inc. INFO: View the online website or contact Dr. Paul Ogden at thesilentgarden@csufresno.edu or 559.549.4218.
Conference focuses on Deaf, hard of hearing children with CHARGE Syndrome
By Melissa Tav|September 12th, 2022|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: Health and human services; Silent Garden, news tip|Comments Off on Conference focuses on Deaf, hard of hearing children with CHARGE Syndrome
