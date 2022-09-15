The Fresno State Library and the Arne Nixon Center for the Study of Children’s Literature present “Banned! Books Under Fire,” an exhibition on banned books throughout the United States. Filled with thought-provoking imagery, facts and data from the American Library Association’s tracking of challenged literature, the exhibition serves as a reminder of the unifying power of stories and the divisiveness of censorship. The exhibition opens during Banned Books Week and runs from Sep. 19 to Oct. 14 in the Pete P. Peters Balcony Gallery on the third floor during the Library’s regular operating hours. Please visit library.fresnostate.edu for more information.