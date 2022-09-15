Fresno State Winery staff and students will showcase award-winning wines this fall at “Friday Night Flights,” outdoor wine tastings from 4 to 7 p.m. starting Friday, Sept. 16, at the campus winery (2360 E. Barstow Ave.).

The weekly tasting costs $10 per person and features a rotating list of white, rosé and red wines crafted by Viticulture and Enology Department staff and students. Admission costs are waived for Fresno State Wine Club members or if attendees purchase wine.

September will feature the winery’s 2018 Alicante Bouschet and Petite Sirah, 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Fresno State and Muscat Canelli and 2020 Chancellor’s Chardonnay vintages. The Alicante Bouschet won a silver medal at the San Francisco Chronicle and San Joaquin Valley Winegrowers contests in 2021.

The weekly wine tastings will be held through December 2, except for three dates in November — Nov. 4, Nov. 11 and Nov. 25.

Tastings will be held on the east side of the winery, where visitors can meet the students from the fall semester’s wine sales and marketing course and learn about the student-made wines, wine processing facilities, vineyard and academic department. Parking is available for free next to the winery in Lot 19 (Barstow and Jackson avenues).

Wine enthusiasts can also enjoy many of the 20 wines produced by our students as members of the campus wine club. The free membership offers a 20% discount on three shipments of four bottles throughout the year and access to special discounts, vintages and events.

All of the winery’s vintages use grapes harvested from the 120-acre campus vineyard and other grape-growing areas in the Central Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and Central and Northern Coast areas. The campus winery is the nation’s first and largest bonded commercial winery on a university campus. Fresno State wines have won over 300 awards since the winery was officially started in 1997.

For more information, visit the winery Facebook page or contact winery_info@mail.fresnostate.edu or 559.278.6070.