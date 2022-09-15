Fresno State received the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. This is the ninth year Fresno State has been named a HEED Award recipient. As a recipient of the annual award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — Fresno State will be featured, along with 103 other recipients, in the November 2022 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.