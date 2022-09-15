Fresno State received the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. This is the ninth year Fresno State has been named a HEED Award recipient. As a recipient of the annual award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — Fresno State will be featured, along with 103 other recipients, in the November 2022 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.
Fresno State wins ninth HEED Award for excellence in diversity
By Lisa Bell|September 15th, 2022
