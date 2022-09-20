Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval announced Nathan Moore as the newest appointment to the University Advisory Board. Moore is president of AGAPE Planning Partners, a boutique financial planning firm.

Raised in Portland, Oregon, Moore moved to Fresno in 1994 when he began his college journey at Fresno State. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1999. After completing a certificate program in financial planning from the Craig School of Business, Moore began his career as a financial planner.

Moore is passionate about mentoring and investing his time to improve the lives of young people. He has volunteered with several community organizations that work with youth — focusing on preventing human trafficking with Mollie’s House, mentoring fifth and sixth grade boys with Kratt Elementary’s Young Men of Character, and mentoring incarcerated youth. He also volunteers as a chaplain with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

“People often complain about ‘kids these days,’ but rarely take the time to pour into their lives,” Moore said. “I’ve heard a saying: ‘What they see is what they’ll be, and what we show is what they’ll know.’ I simply want to do my part to secure a better future for us all. A brighter tomorrow starts with today’s youth.”

Giving back to his community isn’t new to Moore. During his time as a Fresno State student, he was named Volunteer of the Year by the Volunteer Bureau of Fresno County in 1999. A McNair Scholar, he helped organize the Peach Blossom Festival and coordinated student activities and events with University Student Union Productions.

The University Advisory Board is a panel of community members that provides strategic input on the development of the University. Members generally serve three-year terms. Board members serve in an advisory capacity and provide counsel and advice to the president.

Previously, Moore served on Fresno State’s Arts and Humanities Advisory Board, during Jiménez-Sandoval’s time as dean of that college.

“Nathan’s tireless commitment to young people in Fresno and his many years of experience in the business community will provide great insight that will inform the direction of Fresno State,” Jiménez-Sandoval said. “I am pleased and honored that Nathan has agreed to serve in this capacity; he will join a dynamic group of individuals who collectively champion and advocate for Fresno State.”

Moore lives in Fresno with his wife, Deseray, and their three children. He is known as “Pops” to three granddaughters. Carrying on the family tradition, Moore’s son Dominic just started at Fresno State as a freshman majoring in psychology.

For more information, contact Diana Ralls at diralls@csufresno.edu.