Fresno State nutrition and dietetic students will host Bulldogs in the Grocery Store tours for students and the community through December at the Save Mart Supermarket at 5750 N. First St. in Fresno. The free, one-hour sessions will teach the importance of fruits and vegetables from fresh, dried, canned, frozen and juice products. The eight-person tours will include budgeting tips and a chance to buy a cookbook created by students for $5. Spanish-speaking tours will also be offered. Dr. Lisa Herzig, Fresno State dietetics and food administration program director, is coordinating the program that was created by a $5,000 grant from the Produce for Better Health Foundation. ONLINE REGISTRATION: https://bit.ly/FS22-grocery-tours-fall INFO: Diymond Walker, bulldogsinthegrocerystore@gmail.com.
Supermarket tours teach nutrition awareness
September 19th, 2022
