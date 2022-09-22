Addressing an urgent need for affordable housing, the Gazarian Real Estate Center at the Craig School of Business, in partnership with the nonprofit Youth Voice Impact Inc., will host the Youth Empowered Affordable Housing Summit on Feb. 10 and 11 at the University Business Center.

The YEAH Summit will gather university students and high school seniors from throughout the San Joaquin Valley and beyond to provide input on how to implement sustainable solutions to affordable housing.

Schools and organizations interested in participating in the YEAH Summit can register by contacting either the Gazarian Real Estate Center at gazarian@mail.fresnostate.edu or George Starbuck, founder of Youth Voice Impact Inc. at george@yviinc.org.

“Most people know that it’s increasingly difficult for ordinary people to own their own home. The lack of affordable housing will create immeasurable economic, social and political consequences. The YEAH Summit will work directly with young adults to find affordable housing solutions that are created by young people for young people,” said Dr. Andres Jauregui, director of the Gazarian Real Estate Center.

The Gazarian Real Estate Center and Youth Voice Impact Inc. invite university students and high school seniors representing cities, communities, youth groups, churches and other organizations from throughout the San Joaquin Valley and beyond to participate in the YEAH Summit. Summit organizers also encourage government leaders, city planners and community leaders to participate as observers and listeners.