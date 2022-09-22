The Fresno State Transportation Institute is accepting registrations for their railroad model competition now through Oct.7. The competition is for grades four through 12 and all schools in Fresno County are invited to participate.

Throughout the competition, students will be exposed to different facets and career options in the transportation industry, while learning about the history and value of railroad systems. Each grade level will have 10 teams per grade and teams of up to 10 students and at least one faculty member or club adviser. The competition will also show the creativity of the teams in designing their own railroad track models in a way that is fuel and cost efficient and minimum time traveled.

The first 30 participating schools will be provided with all the materials needed for the competition for free. All participating teams will receive various modes of support including professional mentors and coaches, information sessions, instruction manuals, video tutorials, competition guides and more. The competition day is tentatively scheduled for a Saturday in April 2023. Register and see upcoming information sessions at bit.ly/FSTIRailroad22. INFO: For more information, please contact Rebbeca Kaaz at rkaaz@mail.fresnostate.edu or 559.278.6096.