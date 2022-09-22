LEAD California (formerly California Campus Compact) announced that its executive board has selected Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval and Dominican University President Nicola Pitchford to join the 2022-23 executive board.

Both Presidents Pitchford and Jiménez-Sandoval will serve a three-year term, which began on July 1, 2022. Returning members who will be joining Presidents Pitchford and Jiménez-Sandoval on the LEAD California Executive Board include:

James T. Harris, Chair and President, University of San Diego

William A. Covino, President, California State University, Los Angeles

Cynthia Larive, Chancellor, University of California, Santa Cruz

Linda Oubré, President, Whittier College

Thomas Parham, President, California State University, Dominguez Hills

Since its founding in 1988, LEAD California has worked to build the collective commitment and capacity of colleges, universities and communities throughout California to advance civic and community engagement for a healthy, just and democratic society. Through innovative programs and initiatives, grant funding, training and technical assistance, professional development and powerful research studies and publications, LEAD California each year invests in and champions more than 500,000 students, faculty members, administrators and community members involved in diverse and ground-breaking activities that support and expand civic and community engagement throughout California.