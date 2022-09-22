Dr. Helda Pinzon-Perez, professor in the Department of Public Health, has published a Spanish-language children’s book on building resilience skills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a study from Yale University, three out of four children hospitalized with severe cases of COVID were Hispanic (51%) or black (23.3%). The book, titled “COVID-19: Como María, Samuel y William Lo Enfrentaron con Valentía, Inteligencia y Resiliencia (COVID-19: How María, Samuel, and William Faced it with Courage, Intelligence, and Resilience),” depicts fictional stories of Hispanic and Latinx children who have had COVID or have lost family members, friends or other important people in their lives. Other topics such as poverty, language barriers and immigration-related issues are discussed, in addition to resilience skills.

“This book will serve as a historical memoir for future generations of the various situations faced by Latinx communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and as a review for the reader on the basic concepts of COVID-19 such as transmission modes, treatment, and available resources, among others,” Pinzon-Perez said. The book is available to community members free of charge. To obtain a copy, contact hpinzonp@csufresno.edu.