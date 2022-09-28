All 23 California State Universities including Fresno State will start accepting applications for admission to the fall 2023 term on Saturday, Oct. 1. Students can apply for admission to any CSU through the Cal State Apply systemwide portal at calstate.edu/apply. The priority application period closes on Nov. 30. Learn more here.
Fall 2023 application period opens Oct. 1 for CSU system
By Lisa Bell|September 28th, 2022|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: Admissions, enrollment, news tip|Comments Off on Fall 2023 application period opens Oct. 1 for CSU system
