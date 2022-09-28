The Fresno State Pre-Veterinary Club will host a dog wash and nail trim clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the campus dairy (northwest corner of Barstow and Chestnut avenues). Students will wash dogs for $10 and trim their nails for $5. Free snacks and refreshments will be available for dogs and attendees. No appointments are necessary, and cash, debit and credit cards, Venmo and Apple Pay will be accepted.

Funds raised will be used to pay for club, community outreach and industry-related activities for one of the Department of Animal Science and Agricultural Education’s most popular undergraduate areas. INFO: Contact club officers at csufprevet@gmail.com or through the club’s Instagram page.