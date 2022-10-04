University leadership, donors and students commemorate new interdisciplinary hub designed to foster collaboration and connection amongst campus community

Fresno State today officially opened the new, state-of-the-art Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union in the heart of campus, between the Kennel Bookstore, Speech Arts and Music buildings and the University Center.

In March 2018, Fresno State students voted to construct a new student union, to welcome and accommodate a growing student body on campus. As longtime supporters of Fresno State’s mission to support the San Joaquin Valley’s brightest young minds, philanthropists Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-owners of The Wonderful Company, pledged $10 million to make this new facility a reality.

“This new space is one that’s been sorely needed for many years as our campus population outgrew the capacity of the original Student Union,” said Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval. “Together with the Resnicks, this partnership represents a shared commitment to empower students to use their passions to ignite change in our community, and beyond, for years to come.”

Designed to enrich the student experience, the Resnick Student Union serves as a place where students can feel a greater sense of belonging and fulfill the dream of a college education as a pathway to entering the workforce. From students, alumni and community members to faculty and staff – this interdisciplinary hub provides inclusive and inspiring experiences, and cultivates an enduring connection to the institution, Jiménez-Sandoval said.

“The Student Unions’ Board of Directors is excited to welcome students to the new RSU,” said Nancy Campos, chair of the board. “Now, students have the opportunity to enjoy even more spacious lounge areas, study spaces, and a variety of food options. It is important to provide students with access to the essential resources and tools they need to learn and thrive, now, and for future generations of Bulldogs.”

The 84,000-square-foot LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified three-story building offers spectacular views overlooking iconic campus locations, such as the Memorial Court Fountain, Clock Tower and Water Tower. A broad red ribbon which spans across all three floors, is meant to symbolize a student’s growth trajectory at Fresno State.

The first floor includes dining and lounge areas, with tours for prospective students and families starting at the Bank of America Bulldog Welcome Center. It also houses the new Leon S. Peters Event Plaza, a scenic outdoor amphitheater-style space. The Ruiz, named for donor Ruiz Foods, consists of three connected conference rooms that can accommodate up to 1,200 people.

The second floor includes a reservation center, meeting rooms for Associated Students Inc., Student Unions’ Board of Directors, as well as meeting spaces for student clubs and campus organizations. It houses the Table Mountain Rancheria Student Lounge, and Table Mountain also made a gift to name one of the large meeting rooms on the second floor.

The third floor includes student leadership spaces, Club Hub, Justice Marvin and Jane Baxter ASI Executive Suite, Ryan and Ashley Jacobsen Associated Students Inc. President’s Office, and Student Involvement offices. The Wonderful Scholar Center, also located on the third floor, is a dedicated gathering space where nearly 300 Wonderful scholarship recipients currently enrolled at Fresno State will receive tutoring and advising support from college-success coaches. Several spaces throughout the building have been named for other generous philanthropic gifts.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests attended an inaugural reception at The Ruiz and enjoyed fruit and beverages provided by University Catering, along with Wonderful Pistachios and Halos provided by The Wonderful Company.

Construction for the Resnick Student Union began in November 2019. While the building was originally scheduled to open in fall 2021, construction delays postponed the official opening due to pandemic-related supply chain challenges. However, students were able to access the building since its soft opening in September. Additional dining options at the Resnick Student Union are slated to open in spring 2023.

For more information about the Resnick Student Union, visit studentaffairs.fresnostate.edu/rsu/.

