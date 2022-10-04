California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday will join higher education leaders and more than 3,000 students for a statewide launch and swearing-in celebration for the first-ever #CaliforniansForAll College Corps Fellows at noon Friday, Oct. 7, in the Whitten Board Room of the Smittcamp Alumni House. Fresno State is one of just three California campuses (the others being Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and the University of California at Los Angeles) being featured in the statewide virtual launch party with Fryday.

College Corps is a statewide paid service program that provides meaningful work to underserved college students, helping them graduate on time and with less debt while benefiting the local community. Students will receive up to $10,000 for completing a year of service. This program is the first opportunity for AB 540 CA Dream Act Students to earn support for college in a state service program.

Over 70 Fresno State students have signed up for the Central Valley College Corps program, in collaboration with Fresno City College. Central Valley College Corps is working with 14 local community benefit organizations.

The livestream will be available at Twitter.com/CalVolunteers and Facebook.com/CaliforniaVolunteers. Media contact for the day of the event is Michael Lukens, executive director of governmental relations, mlukens@csufresno.edu.