Joshua Tongson-Fernandez is excited to start his new college journey, following the footsteps of those who came before him.

The freshman mechanical engineering major is the third person in his family to attend Fresno State. His two brothers are Bulldog alumni and his mother is a 14-year staff member.

“I chose to come to Fresno State because I wanted to continue the Bulldog tradition,” Tongson-Fernandez said.

His goal is to be another Tongson-Fernandez to succeed in the journey of higher education, while still finding himself along the way. That tradition and pride come together in this year’s homecoming theme of “Celebrating the Bulldog Legacy.”

The celebration begins Monday, Oct. 10 and continues throughout the week with activities for students and the community, highlighted by Fresno State’s homecoming football game at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 against San Jose State. Homecoming is extra special this year with the No. 15 jersey retirement of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver and Fresno State alumnus Davante Adams during the homecoming game.

With a family legacy at Fresno State, Tongson-Fernandez said his family gave him a lot of advice.

“Communicate with professors, get help right away when I’m struggling in a class. My mom always tells me to go to the Learning Center whenever I need extra help,” he said. “They said that college is a clean slate, a fresh start.”

His mom, Marie Tongson-Fernandez, is an administrative analyst, survey specialist for Fresno State’s Office of Institutional Effectiveness. Her two 31-year-old twins graduated from Fresno State with degrees in kinesiology and food science.

“I began my staff journey here in 2008, the same year my twins started their college journey. I’ve got to say my favorite thing about my job is definitely the people I work with,” she said. “Having the opportunity to collaborate with colleagues, students, faculty and administration is one of the most fulfilling things for me. It’s interesting to see how COVID has changed the educational landscape, but it will be interesting in the future to see what the university’s strategic plan shows, which should address a number of opportunities and challenges.”

Her son hopes to be the first mechanical engineer in the family. “I look forward to networking with new people, seeking new opportunities and being more independent and responsible for my future years here as a Bulldog.”

For a full schedule of homecoming events and activities, including student events, visit homecoming.fresnostate.edu.

Homecoming Activities

Monday, Oct. 10

Ignite the Bulldog Pride

11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the lawn area in front of Kennel Bookstore

Kick off Homecoming Week with live music, Fresno State ice cream, games and activities, photo opportunities and giveaways.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Bulldog Cinema: “Thor: Love and Thunder”

5-7 p.m. food trucks and entertainment, 7 p.m. movie at Valley Children’s Stadium

A free outdoor, on-field movie screening of “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be open to the public. Gates open at 5 p.m. for food trucks. Movie begins at 7 p.m. Bring your own blanket to sit on. No chairs, animals or outside food or drink allowed. Free parking will be available in the Red and Blue lots adjacent to the Stadium.

Thursday, Oct. 13

6 p.m. at the Save Mart Center

Volleyball vs. Colorado State

7 p.m. at Bulldog Soccer Stadium

Soccer vs. Boise State

Friday, Oct. 14

Friday Night Flights

4-7 p.m. at Fresno State Winery

A weekly wine tasting experience at the Fresno State Winery hosted by the enology juniors and seniors. $10 per person, waived if purchasing wine, complimentary for Wine Club members.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Plant Sale and Fall Festival

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Plant Sale, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Fall Festival at Gibson Farm Market

A family-friendly event offering a pumpkin patch, kids activities and wine tasting.

11 a.m. Student Horse Center

Equestrian vs. Auburn

1 p.m. Save Mart Center

Volleyball vs. Wyoming

Alumni Tailgate

4 – 7 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond outfield

Purchase tickets for the Alumni Tailgate, hosted by the Fresno State Alumni Association.

Homecoming Football game vs. San Jose State

7:45 p.m. at Valley Children’s Stadium

Tickets are available now to cheer on the Bulldogs as they take on historical rival San Jose State. Fresno State alumnus Davante Adams will have his jersey retired at halftime.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Noon at Bulldog Soccer Stadium

Soccer vs. Utah State



(Written by Katie Xiong, University Communications news assistant.)