The “40 Under 40” reception, presented by BusinessLeaders.TV, recognizes outstanding business professionals in the private and public sectors of Central California who have yet to reach the age of 40. They have demonstrated a strong work ethic, and are current and future leaders.

Each year, BusinessLeaders.TV holds a networking reception, which the public can attend, to celebrate the accomplishments and hard work of these young rising stars. The reception will be held Dec. 1 at Chukchansi Park.

This year’s 40 Under 40 includes several Fresno State faculty and staff:

Dr. Luca Brillante, assistant professor of viticulture and Bronco Wine Company Viticulture Chair.

Dr. Amber Crowell, associate professor of sociology.

Lauren Nickerson, associate vice president, University Communications (also an alumna).

Taylan Parker, special projects coordinator, Jan and Bud Richter Center for Community Engagement and Service-Learning (also an alumna).

The class also includes several Fresno State alumni:

Sara Bourbeau, Windsong Productions.

Coreen Campos, United Way Fresno and Madera Counties.

Yuliana Franco, Horstmann Financial.

Gabriella Golik, GG Landscape Archtects.

Isaiah Green, Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission.

Laura Gulley, Tessenderlo Kerley Inc.

Chance James, Chance James Fine Art, Chance James Photography.

Jon Kotman, Kotman Technology.

Brayden Lovik, Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group.

Ana Medina, Wells Fargo.

Sarah Parkes, San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust.

Lyndsie Russell, Sears & Eanni PC.

Chris Santillan, Santillan Entertainment.

Paul Tatarian, The Apex Broker, Inc.

Toni Tinoco, California High-Speed Rail Authority.

Nora Zaragoza-Yanez, Education & Leadership Foundation.

Tickets for this year’s “40 Under 40” event are $55 each.