Registration is open for the 41st annual Agribusiness Management Conference, which will bring together area industry members to hear expert forecasts about economic topics from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Pardini’s Catering and Banquets in Fresno (2257 W. Shaw Ave.).

The conference will feature leaders from the state’s agricultural business, political and research sectors who will discuss leading economic issues tied to supply chain challenges, inflation and other current topics.

Leading state political analyst Dan Walters is among several presenters who will provide unique perspectives tied to California’s political and economic future. The long-time Sacramento Bee state capitol writer and former bureau chief will provide the keynote address from noon to 1 p.m.

”We’re excited to have the Agribusiness Management Conference back in-person to focus on contemporary issues facing California agriculture,” said Rolston St. Hilaire, dean of the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology. “This event also serves as an important forum to connect our faculty, students and staff with key members of the industry and economic sectors from across the state.”

Walters is a frequent commentator for CNN, Fox and other networks tied to California political, economic and social developments. His unique insight into the state has been honed by more than 10,000 columns that have appeared in dozens of California newspapers and a writing career that spans over 60 years.

He currently writes for Calmatters.org, the only non-partisan, public organization dedicated to covering America’s biggest state and the world’s fifth-largest economy. Among the books he’s written about state socioeconomic and political trends, “The New California: Facing the 21st Century” is also commonly used as a college textbook.

Earlier in the morning, two panels will feature business and trade leaders who will discuss agricultural economic topics that are at the national forefront.

Navigating Disruptions Across the Global Supply Chain, 9:15am – 10:30 a.m.

Peter Friedman, Ag Transportation Coalition (executive director)

John McLaurin, Pacific Merchant Shipping Association (president)

Tony Boren, Fresno Council of Governments (executive director)

California Agriculture During the Time of High Inflation, 10:45 a.m. – Noon

Tanner Ehmke, CoBank Research (lead economist – dairy and specialty crops)

Rob Yraceburu, Wonderful Orchards (president)

The event is organized by Fresno State Agricultural Business Department faculty and leading industry representatives. Support for the event is provided by the Jordan College, agricultural business students and the campus Institute for Food and Agriculture.

Event sponsors include the Bank of America, Zenith, Wonderful Orchards, Farm Credit and American Pistachio Growers, among others.

This 41st annual conference returns to an in-person format after virtual editions in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early registration for the conference is $50 by Tuesday, Nov. 1. Late or walk-in registration is $60, and pre-registered students can sign up for free through their agricultural business faculty.

For more information, contact Luz Mendoza at the California Agricultural Technology Institute, 559.278.7135, luzmendoza@mail.fresnostate.edu.