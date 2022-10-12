The Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State is hosting its fourth annual Food, Family and Farm Month, which will showcase over 20 in-person and virtual events featuring students, staff, faculty and supporters.

All of the activities are open to the public, and many are free.

The Gibson Farm Market Fall Festival will kick off the five weeks of activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, with a pumpkin patch, appearance by live mascot Victor E. Bulldog III from 10 to 11 a.m., and free kids activities and crafts organized by Fresno State students.

The festival will also feature samples of student-made products from the University Agricultural Laboratory and its 18 units, including the return of pumpkin ice cream, and special discounts on its Alicante Bouschet, Chancellor’s Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Sargent Zinfandel and Tailgate Red wines.

Also on Saturday, Oct. 15, customers can shop for indoor and outdoor plants at the fall plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wine lovers can attend a free tasting of student-produced favorites from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. for guests 21 years of age or older, and enjoy discounts on its Alicante Bouschet, Chancellor’s Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Sargent Zinfandel and Tailgate Red wines.

The public is invited to California 100 Presents: Scenarios for CA’s Agriculture Future, highlighting transformative ideas, people and projects from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the Fresno State Library Ellipse Gallery. The new statewide initiative inspires a vision and strategy for innovation, sustainability and equity by encouraging new policies, attitudes and mindsets. The roundtable will include remarks from Fresno State President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, Karen Ross, Secretary of the California Department of Food & Agriculture and other leaders tied to the organization and industry.

Agricultural companies can meet students from all six of the College’s academic departments at the Welcome Back BBQ & Career Fair from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at O’Neill Park to discuss internship and full-time positions. Registration and sponsorships are available at the HireFresnoState event link.

The Ag One Foundation will host its 51st annual Turf Day Golf Classic Friday, Oct. 21, at Belmont Country Club for alumni, campus and industry supporters. Additional Ag One alumni luncheon fundraisers are set for Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Kern County Camp Family Museum (31798 Merced Ave, Bakersfield) and on the West Side Thursday, Nov. 10, at Fresno Equipment Company (21350 S. Lassen Ave, Five Points).

The Bulldoggers campus rodeo club will host a fall rodeo against the West Coast’s top collegiate teams Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds (748 Rodeo Drive). General admission is $10 for Friday and Saturday evening sessions, $5 for Fresno State students with a campus ID, and free to youth ages 12 and younger. Saturday morning’s final qualifying session round is free to the public.

Additional industry and research presentations will be coordinated by the Jordan College’s three research centers, the Center for Irrigation Technology, Institute for Food and Agriculture and Viticulture and Enology Research Center.

The Center for Irrigation Technology will host in-field demonstrations at the University Agricultural Laboratory on the third day of the FIRA International Ag Robotics Conference, Tuesday to Thursday, Oct. 18 to 20. The international conference makes its American debut in Fresno and brings together specialty crop growers, robot manufacturers, industrials, academics, technologists, startups and investors for three days of problem-solving, decision making and planning.

Throughout the month, Center for Irrigation Technology staff and industry partners will host virtual seminars through its Advanced Pumping Efficiency Program seminars, which are free and tied to irrigation topics. The campus California Water Institute will also spotlight water-related research, studies, education and activities at its “Imagine a Day Without Water’ showcase Thursday, Oct. 20.

CIT’s sixth annual Ag Tech Day, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, will offer demonstrations of innovative irrigation technologies to growers and industry members. The free event will utilize three campus farm locations and includes an exposition featuring 30 vendors and products.

A series of weekend wine-tasting events featuring campus wines will be hosted on Friday evenings on Oct. 14, 21 and 28 at the Fresno State Winery and hosted by Viticulture and Enology Department students. The Friday Night Flights events from 4 to 7 p.m. are $10, or free with a bottle of wine purchase, and followed by free Saturday afternoon tastings from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Gibson Farm Market on Oct. 22 and 29 and Nov. 5 and 12.

The campus Viticulture Club will host its 69th annual Fall Harvest BBQ at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Kings River Winery (4276. S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger). The event features food, wine and an auction to support the student club’s activities.

The Jordan College will also host its 41st annual Agribusiness Management Conference Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Pardini’s Banquets and Catering (2257 West Shaw Avenue), which features presentations by agricultural industry leaders from The Wonderful Company, CoBank and shipping and transportation coalitions, as well as keynote speaker and state political expert Dan Walters.