The Craig School of Business at Fresno State continues its Craig Talks series with “Global Crises, Regional Responses,” at 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Alice Peters Auditorium (University Business Center). Members of the public, the business community and Fresno State faculty, students and staff are encouraged to attend.

The Craig Talks series translates faculty research into actionable knowledge for the business community. “Global Crises, Regional Responses” will feature presentations on how the Central California economy has adapted to climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

Featured faculty research presentation: “Climate Change and Regional Economic Impacts” with Dr. Qin Fan of the Economics Department.

“Impacts of Small Business Administration Pandemic Assistance on Food and Entertainment Businesses” with Dr. Emil Milevoj of the Management Department and Dawn Golik, Fresno district director for the Small Business Administration.

“Regional Banking Overview” with Dr. Jennifer Miele of the Finance and Business Law Department and Roger Nord, investment strategist at Wells Fargo Bank.

The talks are adapted from the speakers’ articles in the November 2022 (Volume 4, Issue 2) Craig’s Central California Business Review magazine, which will be distributed for free at Craig Talks.

A wine and hors d’oeuvres mixer for local business professionals will follow the presentations. Attendance at Craig Talks is free, but seating is limited. Pre-registration to reserve a seat is encouraged, but not required. To pre-register for Craig Talks, visit https://forms.gle/uFiDAkoo3hUTChH99.