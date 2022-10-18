Feria de Educación, the annual college fair held at Fresno State for Latino students and their families, returns in-person for its seventh year after being canceled in 2021 and going virtual the year before.

The resource fair will provide a variety of workshops about college admission requirements, majors and careers, mental health, college pathways, financial aid and parent involvement. The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Fresno State with special guest singer Chuy Chavez de Los Originales de San Juan, who will be honored as “Embajador de la Feria de Educación.” Los Originales de San Juan has made over 35 albums specializing in the sentimental corrido style of regional Mexican music. Not only that, Chavez helped build a church, La Iglesia del Espiritu Santo, provided financial support to families and donated school supplies to children, all in his hometown of Arandas Jalisco, Mexico.

“For this and many other charitable works, Chuy Chavez was selected as Fresno State’s Ambassador of the Education Fair 2022,” said Martina Granados, director of Outreach and Special Programs at Fresno State and Feria coordinator. “He is an inspiration for his desire to give back to to his community and who encourages our youth to improve themselves through education.”

This year, the resource fair will include a kids zone, campus tours, a reading garden, food trucks, medical services and cultural performances. There will also be opportunities for students to receive scholarships, as well as participate in a book and backpack giveaway.

“The annual fair started for students and families to have access to resources and information that would help them prepare for college and be successful, with it being one of the ways the CSU removes barriers and tries to eliminate equity gaps,” Granados said, “I want students to step foot on our beautiful campus, take advantage of all the information and resources Feria de Educacion provides, go to college and earn a degree that can offer them a better life.”

For more information, visit the Feria website or contact Martina Granados at 559.278.5374 or martinag@mail.fresnostate.edu.