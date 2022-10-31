Fresno State’s sixth annual Day of Giving — a digital fundraising effort — is set to grow this year. Instead of a 24-hour push, this year’s Day of Giving will last for 1,911 minutes, in honor of the University’s founding year, from 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, to 12:51p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

A live leaderboard will track progress throughout the day, providing real-time updates at https://dayofgiving.fresnostate.edu/.

The 2022 Day of Giving campaign will kick off with a rally from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. The rally, to spur excitement for faculty, staff and students, will take place at Shaw and Maple avenues. It will also remind drivers passing by that the day has begun.

Last year, 1,754 donors from 35 states and six countries contributed to the 2021 Fresno State Day of Giving. As in previous years, the goal is focused on participation, not a particular dollar goal.

This fundraiser encourages alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents and students to demonstrate Bulldog pride and the value of a Fresno State degree. Donors can support the college, school or programs that matter most to them like the Fresno State Annual Fund, student research, scholarships, internship programs, innovative learning environments and much more. There are 18 giving areas to support, or donors can select “other” and type in the program of their choice.

Support Day of Giving by wearing Bulldog Red to demonstrate Fresno State pride. And use the hashtag #FresnoStateDOG on all related social media posts.

All funds raised will be used for programs and initiatives to help fulfill Fresno State’s mission to educate and empower students for success.