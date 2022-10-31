The Fresno State Mobile Health Unit will visit three locations in November to provide free health services to Fresno County residents, including:

Dunkle Park (1599 Q St., Firebaugh, CA 93622) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Cherry Avenue Auction (4640 S. Cherry Ave, Fresno, CA 93706) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Holy Cross Center for Women (421 F Street, Fresno 93706) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Residents can receive diabetes and blood pressure screenings, as well as health assessments, nutrition information and referrals. The COVID-19 Pfizer bivalent boosters will also be available for those ages 12 and up who have received their primary shots or last booster dose two months prior, while supplies last. Walk-in patients will be accepted and no appointment is needed. The flu vaccines will also be available at select stops.

The Mobile Health Unit, coordinated by the Fresno State School of Nursing, travels to various rural communities in Fresno County offering free health services to those who do not have readily available access to health care. INFO: Kelly Cunning at kcunning@csufresno.edu, 559.278.2076 or Melissa Tav mtav@csufresno.edu, 559.278.8379. See fall 2022 dates.