The Jan and Bud Richter Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning is teaming up with the Central California Blood Center and the Fresno State Police Department for a blood drive in memory of Fresno State’s former Police Chief David Huerta.

The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Residence Dining Hall and the Memorial Garden.

To donate blood you must be in good general health, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be at least 18 years old (16 and 17-year-old students can donate with a signed consent form, which can be found at donateblood.org). A photo ID is required at donor registration.

In order to donate, a person must eat a good meal and drink plenty of fluids at least four hours prior to donation. Donating blood takes less than an hour. The four blood drives that Fresno State hosts each year are essential, as 5,000 to 6,000 pints of blood must be collected monthly to meet the needs of patients in the Central Valley.