The Bud Richter Week of Service will remember and honor the life of Elmer “Bud” Richter by engaging hundreds of Fresno State students, staff and faculty in service activities Nov. 12 through 19.

Several service events are planned as part of the weeklong celebration of giving back, but individuals may also choose to serve with agencies or at events not coordinated by the Richter Center.

Events include a food distribution at Bulldog Pantry and science day camp at Stone Soup, both on Saturday, Nov. 12, and an on-campus blood drive Nov. 15 and 16. Volunteer opportunities are also available at the Discovery Center, Hinds Hospice Thrift Store, Family Services of Tulare County and more at various times throughout the week. Students will serve with Scout Island from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Visit the Richter Center website for details about these and other service opportunities.