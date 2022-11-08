In commemoration of the Veterans Day national holiday honoring veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, the Fresno State campus will be closed Friday, Nov. 11. Also, the Kennel Bookstore and Gibson Farm Market will be closed for the holiday and will reopen with normal business hours on Monday, Nov. 14. The Fresno State Library will be closed on Friday for the holiday and will reopen for its regular hours at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.