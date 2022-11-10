The Fresno State Bulldoggers club rodeo team will welcome the West Coast Region’s best collegiate talent to the Fresno State College Rodeo Friday to Saturday, Nov. 11 to 12, at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds, 748 Rodeo Drive.

The team’s only home event of the 2022-23 season starts with Friday’s 6 p.m. opening round. Saturday’s slack round will begin at 8 a.m. and will feature the remaining competitors in opening action in the nine men’s and women’s events.

The top 10 combined qualifiers from the first two rounds will compete in the championship round at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $10 for each Friday and Saturday evening session, $5 for Fresno State students with a campus ID, and free to youth ages 5 and younger. Saturday morning’s slack session is free to the public.

The team has competed once prior this fall at a pair of weekend competitions at Feather River College in Quincy. Based on those results, freshman Tyler Jones ranks 21st nationally in the men’s standings and first in the region in the team roping header rankings. He also ranks top four in the region in saddle bronc riding (second) and steer wrestling (fourth).

For the women’s team in the regional standings, senior Andrea Wilson ranks third in goat tying, and graduate student Hailey Wilbur ranks fourth in breakaway roping and is a returning College National Finals Rodeo qualifier.

The squad is under the guidance of Fresno State alumnus Uhuru Adem, who led the men’s team to a 13th-place finish at the College National Finals Rodeo in 2022. That performance was its highest placing in more than two decades and improved on a 17th-place effort in 2019 in his first season as coach.

The women’s team placed 19th at the College National Finals Rodeo event in 2022, and was led by Maren Powers, who placed 13th in barrel racing in her event debut.

For more information, visit the Fresno State Rodeo Team Bulldoggers Facebook page and collegiate national and regional rankings and results website.