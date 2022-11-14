Among the premiere cello festivals in the United States, the “2022 Cello | Fresno” brings world-renowned cello faculty Emilio Colón, Indiana University Jacobs School of Music; Cara Elise Colón, American Cello Institute; Thomas Landschoot, Arizona State University and Jonathan Ruck, University of Oklahoma, to instruct cellists of all ages and levels at Fresno State. The festival includes two concerts for the community to enjoy:

The Gala Concert featuring the Fresno State Symphony Orchestra is at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Concert Hall. The program includes Beethoven, Triple Concerto in C major, Op. 56 and Stavinsky, Petrushka (1947 version). Emilio Colón will guest conduct, and Fresno State faculty Limor Toren-Immerman, violin; Thomas Loewenheim, cello and Peter Klimo, piano, will perform with the orchestra. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for employees and seniors and free for Fresno State students.

The Cello Mania Concert features the Advanced Cello Ensemble, conducted by Emilio Colón and the Young Cello Ensemble, directed by Cara Colón, who will perform alongside Loewenheim and guest cellists Landschoot and Ruck with a special appearance by soprano Maria Briggs. The program includes Villa-Lobos, Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5; Rossini, “Largo al Factotum” from The Barber of Seville and Villa-Lobos, Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1. The performance begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Concert Hall. Tickets are $10 for general admission and free for Fresno State students.

Parking is available in lot P1 and is relaxed on weekends.