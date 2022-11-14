The Cross Cultural and Gender Center and the Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies at Fresno State present the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Satellite Student Union. Registration is free.

This event will honor transgender individuals who lost their lives due to violence and transphobia. It will also include speakers, performers and a resource fair to provide awareness about transgender existence in the community and a safe place for transgender people, their families and friends.

The master of ceremonies will be Zayn Anthony, the chair of Trans-E-Motion, a nonprofit community benefit organization focused on providing education and advocacy for the transgender community and allies.

For more information, contact the Cross Cultural and Gender Center at 559.278.4435 or ccgclgntq@mail.fresnostate.edu.