Fresno State’s Division of Technology Services, College of Health and Human Services, College of Science and Mathematics and the Veteran’s Education Program will benefit from Chevron’s latest gift to Fresno State of $350,000, which brings the six-year total to nearly $2.5 million.

Chevron’s investment strengthens curriculum and programs aimed at the enrichment of students and the region through STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education , career development and economic growth for the Valley. These areas play an increasingly critical role in helping power the future of innovation. This focus grows a new generation of leaders who are prepared to address regional, national and global challenges, improve their community and inspire progress.

Fresno State’s College of Health and Human Services offers a broad range of fully accredited post-secondary and graduate educational programs to more than 4,000 students each year, attracting students from Merced County to the north to Kern County to the south, a 200-mile span.

One vehicle the college uses to set these students on the road to success is the Fresno State Mobile Health Unit. Through the Mobile Health Unit, students gain personal experience delivering basic health services to the surrounding community, including the unhoused and residents of rural areas.

“We are grateful for Chevron’s continued support of our Mobile Health Unit program,” said Dr. Denise Seabert, dean of the College of Health and Human Services. “Funds from this significant gift will create advanced opportunities for our health and human services students to volunteer on the unit, providing free health care services to our underserved areas, while also immersing themselves in the community — learning firsthand about the people and places that make our region thrive.”

With its most recent gift of $350,000, Chevron has given nearly$2.5 million to Fresno State programs in the past six years, including the Mobile Health Unit. Chevron representatives formalized this year’s gift with a ceremonial check presentation and celebration on campus today.

Chevron’s gifts focus on addressing a shortage of STEM-trained workers in the region and providing enhanced educational opportunities in these areas. It also aligns with Chevron’s commitment to veterans by supporting the Veterans Education Program.

“Chevron’s ongoing backing of key efforts that support student initiatives has been transformational. Their faith in Fresno State has promoted unparalleled student success. I am especially grateful for their first-time support for the Division of Technology,” said Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval. “Powerful gifts of philanthropy such as this enable us to fuel the future of our city and region by empowering our students to lead the California of the future after they graduate.”

During their visit, Chevron representatives heard presentations about the Veterans Education Program, the Hub of Digital Transformation and Innovation in the Division of Technology Services, as well as stops to see initiatives in the College of Science and Mathematics and the College of Health and Human Services.

“Chevron has always valued our long-standing support and partnership with Fresno State,” said Amy McTaggart, a digital manager with Chevron’s San Joaquin Valley Business Unit and a Fresno State alumna. “Through our relationship with the university, we look to help grow the next generation of leaders and prepare them to address some of the most critical issues impacting our region while also supporting efforts in workforce development and readiness. Among other benefits, this year’s contribution aims to provide early exposure to students in the areas of STEM and digital technology, two areas that are critical to the future success of the San Joaquin Valley region and beyond.”

Chevron will support the following Fresno State initiatives with this year’s gift:

The Fresno State Mobile Health Unit in the College of Health and Human Services : Three times a week (including many Saturdays) the mobile unit offers testing and education to underserved communities throughout Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare Counties. The mobile unit reaches rural and urban areas that are devoid of medical care, providing essential services to ensure basic health care for many members of our community. Lack of access to regular health care creates real world consequences for our region, often resulting in crowded emergency rooms and increased inequities. The mobile unit is uniquely equipped to address these inequities specifically because it can travel to where the need is greatest.

The Veterans Education Program offered through the Division of Continuing and Global Education : Student veterans have unique needs on their journey to success that differ from the typical college student. The transition from military life to higher education can be challenging. The University’s Veterans Education Program provides an educational re-entry opportunity for men and women who have served or are currently serving our country. Chevron’s gift enables the program to advance economic and social opportunities for veteran students.

An Outreach Incubator in the College of Science and Mathematics: As an objective source for science education, literacy and solution generation for our community and regional industry, the College of Science and Mathematics works to educate, inspire and excite the next generation of STEM leaders and expand engagement through our outreach efforts. Through the Outreach Incubator, CSM’s seven departments will partner with regional school districts to develop STEM education opportunities for K-12 students in rural, underserved and under-represented communities.

Program C.I.T.Y created by The Division of Technology Services: Program C.I.T.Y. (Creativity, Innovation and Technology for Young Learners) provides a diverse and inclusive platform for young learners to explore today’s digital technologies through learn-by-doing activities. Through collaborations between local elementary schools and Fresno State’s Hub of Digital Transformation and Innovation (DXI Hub), students will be able to engage fully with a new technology program that values student creativity and skill development while fostering experience and interest in new emerging technologies such as virtual reality.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Latest gift from Chevron brings six-year total over $2.5 million

10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18

WHAT: Generous support from Chevron will benefit several Fresno State programs — Fresno State’s Division of Technology Services, College of Health and Human Services, College of Science and Math and the Veteran’s Education Program — benefit from Chevron’s latest gift to Fresno State of $350,000.

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18

WHERE: In the courtyard by Science II. Enter campus from Barstow Avenue, and go south on Woodrow Avenue. Lot P6 will be on the right (west) side of Woodrow Avenue.

WHO:

Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval

Fresno State Provost Xuanning Fu

College of Health and Human Services Dean Denise Seabert

College of Science and Math Dean Christopher Meyer

Division of Continuing and Global Education Dean Scott Moore

Division of Technology Services Vice President Bao Johri

Amy McTaggart, Digital Manager, San Joaquin Valley Business Unit, Chevron

WHY: Fresno State’s Division of Technology Services, College of Health and Human Services, College of Science and Math and the Veteran’s Education Program benefit from Chevron’s latest gift to Fresno State.

VISUALS: Program C.I.T.Y virtual reality booth, Mobile Health Unit, College of Science and Math outreach trailers.

RSVP: RSVP via email to public information officer Lisa Bell at lbell@csufresno.edu.

MEDIA PARKING: Lot P6, several parking spaces will be reserved for members of the media and VIPs. Any yellow, white or parking meter stall is permitted with display of media placard or for marked vehicles. (Red and blue zones prohibited.) Enter campus from Barstow Avenue, and go south on Woodrow Avenue. Lot P6 will be on the right (west) side of Woodrow Avenue.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Full release to come on Friday, Nov. 18, after the conclusion of the event.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lisa Bell, Fresno State public information officer, at lbell@csufresno.edu or text 559.246.1717.