The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi recently recognized the Fresno State chapter as a Circle of Excellence Platinum Chapter, the highest commendation a chapter can receive from the organization. The award is given to chapters that exceed expectations in chapter operations and demonstrate sustainability and vitality.

The Circle of Excellence program was introduced in 2018. The program recognized 70 chapters this year, including 23 with the Platinum distinction. Phi Kappa Phi currently has chapters on more than 325 select campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines.

The Circle of Excellence Platinum honor is given to chapters who scored a perfect 100 on a criteria scale that evaluates chapter health indicators. By receiving the Platinum distinction, the Fresno State chapter is recognized as a thriving organization that holds annual initiations, upholds the society bylaws, regularly attends chapter training opportunities and submits a chapter-endorsed nominee to the Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship Program.

Chapters achieving the Circle of Excellence Platinum distinction receive a commendation letter from the society sent to chapter officers and campus administration; special recognition on the Phi Kappa Phi website, a specially designed logo for use in chapter communications and a $300 cash award.