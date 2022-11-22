The Fresno State campus will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. There are no classes on Wednesday, Nov. 23, however, most offices will be staffed during the campus’ regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fresno State Library will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23; then closed Thursday, Nov. 24, through Saturday, Nov. 26; it will reopen Sunday, Nov. 27, from noon to midnight.

The Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, will be closed Thursday through Sunday, and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m.

The Kennel Bookstore will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23; closed Thursday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 27; and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28.

The University Police Department will be open and staffed throughout the period to handle any emergencies. Campus Police contact: 559.278.8400.