To help ensure Fresno State students have access to a holiday meal, alumna Kathy Horstmann, principal partner at Horstmann Financial and Insurance Services, donated 160 frozen turkeys that were distributed to students at the Amendola Family Student Cupboard on Nov. 21.

Students registered with the Amendola Family Student Cupboard the week prior to the sixth annual Turkey Distribution Day to reserve one of the donated turkeys, delivered to campus the morning of distribution.

When students arrived to pick up their turkeys, they were greeted by the Amendola Family Student Cupboard staff, namesake Jane Amendola, and a group of volunteers from Horstmann Financial and Insurance Services who helped to hand out turkeys.

While at the Amendola Family Student Cupboard, students also had access to all other food and hygiene products in stock, including an aisle of ingredients — corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy — for traditional Thanksgiving side dishes.

“What’s really important is that students have access to food and can enjoy a nice turkey dinner with their families. That’s what we want to give to them,” said Alicia Nelson, director of the Amendola Family Student Cupboard.

Founded in 2014, the Amendola Family Student Cupboard is open year-round and serves nearly 3,000 students annually, with a total of over 20,000 visits this past academic year.

The Amendola Family Student Cupboard offers a variety of perishable and non-perishable food items, including fresh produce donated by both on- and off-campus community partners. Hygiene products such as toothbrushes, toothpaste and laundry detergent are given out twice a month, and diapers are also available once a month for students with children living in their households.

The student cupboard is located in the Industrial Technology building (Room 144) at Fresno State.

The Amendola Family Student Cupboard is primarily funded by donations. To donate to the Amendola Family Student Cupboard, contact David Hembree at 559.278.5052 or dhembree@csufresno.edu.